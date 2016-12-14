Alpine Guides are reminding back-country enthusiasts to be prepared before heading out on a trip.

The Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin is calling for ‘considerable’ avalanche risk in the alpine for the next couple of days.

Spokesperson Jan Neuspiel says it’s important to understand the 5 different types of avalanche ratings. Neuspiel says a ‘considerable’ hazard means human-triggered avalanches are likely.

Neuspiel says it’s very important to be educated before adventuring in the back-country.

Neuspiel says it’s important to choose terrain that is suitable for the current conditions and to make sure you have proper clothing and emergency equipment before heading out into the back-country.