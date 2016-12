Mounties are reminding residents to take caution when mailing packages this holiday season.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s a good idea to avoid mailing cash to your loved ones after a recent incident in Fanny Bay.

Gardner says it’s also important to let your recipients know they’re getting a package so it’s not misplaced, and to follow up and make sure it’s delivered safely.

Gardner says if you encounter any mailing problems, contact the company that shipped the package.