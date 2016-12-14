The Tla’amin First Nation is working on a feasibility study to replace a dam on Tla’amin Lake.

Hegus Clint Williams says the Department of Fisheries and Oceans wanted the dam removed last year.

He says the nation is looking at some benefits that may be able to be incorporated into the replacement project.

Williams says environmental studies are also being done to determine any impact to wildlife in the area.

Williams notes that along with the dam replacement, the community is looking at upgrading the water delivery pipes, increase storage to help fish when the river level is low, and also looking at being able to sell some power to BC Hydro.