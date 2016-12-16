Back-country enthusiasts can educate themselves on avalanche preparedness this weekend.

Alpine Guide Jan Neuspiel says there are two courses happening at Mount Cain and at Mount Washington. He says both courses are very popular and fill up fast.

He notes the popularity of the courses is encouraging because it shows an increase in interest for adventuring in the back-country but more importantly for avalanche awareness education and training.

He notes it’s very important to educate yourself before heading out on a trip.

If you’re interested in signing up for an avalanche training course, visit islandalpineguides.com.