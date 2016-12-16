The BC Coordinator for AdventureSmart is urging people to be prepared before heading into the back country this winter.

Sandra Riches says it’s important that people remember the three ‘T’s: trip plan, train, and take the essentials.

Riches says coast conditions can change quickly so it’s important to be prepared.

Riches says it’s important to remember that even if search crews know where you are, they might not be able to reach you quickly so you need to be prepared.

She notes there is an online trip planner available through the AdventureSmart website that you can fill out and send to friends or family so they know to call for help.