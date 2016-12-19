Search and Rescue crews have recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing in the waters off Union Bay late Saturday night. The man and another kayaker were trying to paddle to Tree Island when they ran into trouble. The other kayaker was able to make it to shore and alert RCMP.

Military Search and Rescue Crews, RCMP and Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue were out throughout the day Sunday looking for the missing man.

The RCMP dive team was called in for an underwater search and the body was recovered late in the afternoon. The man’s name has not been released.