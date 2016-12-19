The City of Powell River is looking at the possibility of solar power for the community.

Mayor Dave Formosa says they’re doing a study, looking at the possibility of putting solar panels on a portion of the city’s property near the airport.

Formosa says some areas that could be powered by solar include the stage at Willingdon Beach, charging stations for people’s phones at the beach and possibly some areas at the complex.

But he notes the first step is making sure the investment would be worth it for the community, which is a question this study will help answer.