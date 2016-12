The first half of the season has come to a close for the Powell River Kings. The BCHL squad ended the first part of the year with some struggles, losing their last 4 games, with the most recent loss coming at the hands of Wenatchee. The Wild defeated the Kings 5-0 on Sunday.

Head Coach Kent Lewis says consistency will be key for the second half of the season.

The Kings are back on the ice on December 30th against Nanaimo, with the puck drop at 5:30 at Hap Parker Arena in Powell River.