Powell River council has agreed to change the paid-parking at North Harbour.

Mayor Dave Formosa says parking will now be included in the moorage rates, rather than making boat owners pay twice to use the marina.

He says it’s something that has been discussed for a number of years. Formosa says it’s a change that makes sense, especially given the history of the area when the area and parking were built.

The new rates and regulations bylaw was given final adoption by council at its meeting late last week.