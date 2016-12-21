BC Ferries is looking to implement some new policies in 2017.

The company is hoping to fully comply with Transport Canada regulations that will prevent passengers from accessing closed car decks while the ferry is moving.

BC Ferries Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says “closed” decks are the main car decks.

However, customers will still be allowed to stay in their cars on the upper opened car decks.

She says they’re also reviewing their policy with an aim to offer a smoke-free environment.

A formal announcement will be made in January.