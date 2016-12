Work is progressing on Powell River’s new library. Mayor Dave Formosa says it’s been one of the biggest projects in the community within the last year.

He notes they’re hoping to have the library set up by April 2017.

Formosa says the project hasn’t gone as smoothly as they would have liked, but the end result will be good for the community with potential for revenue.

Council has also re-appointed Chief Librarian Linda Rosen, Charlotte Gill and Rod Wiebe to the Library Board.