The 2016 Stuff the Trailer event was a huge success.

The campaign helped collect items for the Powell River Food Bank. Spokesperson Savannah Dee says she is extremely happy with how it turned out. Dee says $33,500 was raised towards the Food Bank.

Former co-coordinator of the Powell River Food Bank Gina Kendrick recently passed away, and Dee says her legacy will live forever. Dee says Safeway will honour Kendrick’s legacy with a plaque.

Dee says you can donate cash and food items year-round to help out local families in need.