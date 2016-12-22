BC Transit is reminding riders to double check the schedules over the holidays, with some schedule modifications on tap.

Spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says the schedule changes are outlined in the rider guide. Dyck says in Powell River there will be no service on Christmas Day or New Years Day. He notes there will be a Sunday service on Boxing Day.

Dyck notes that the days with no service are days that traditionally have very low ridership. More details can be found through the BC Transit website.22