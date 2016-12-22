If you are hitting the road over the next week or so, ICBC is offering some tips for safe holiday driving. Spokesperson Caroline Robinson says the biggest thing is to think ahead before you hit the road and make sure your vehicle is prepared.

Robinson notes that as we’ve seen on the highways this week, conditions can change quickly.

She says during the Christmas holidays, on average, 40 people are injured in 140 crashes on Vancouver Island every year.

Robinson says it’s a good idea to give your vehicle a once-over before you hit your road and pack some extra gear to keep warm just in case you break down.