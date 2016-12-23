Mounties are reminding drivers to not drink and drive this holiday season.

Police in the Comox Valley have seen a big spike in impaired drivers this year.

Inspector Tim Walton says he’s not sure why there’s been a big increase this year, but it’s important people don’t drink and drive. Walton says it’s important to plan ahead and arrange a safe ride home.

He notes you’re not just facing a fine or arrest if you get caught, but you could seriously hurt or even kill someone else on the road.

Walton notes that in one 24 hour period, members responded to 9 impaired driving cases.