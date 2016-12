The Pacific Marine Mammal Coordinator with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is praising the Sunshine Coast for a quick response surrounding a whale that died on the shores of Sechelt.

Paul Cotrell says they don’t always get the carcass in a fresh state to be able to conduct a necropsy.

Cotrell says the animal was identified as J-34, a member of the endangered southern resident population. He says the skeleton will be going to the Sechelt First Nation for a social ceremonial display.