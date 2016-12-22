Powell River Fire Rescue has hit a milestone. For the first time in its history, the department responded to over 1,000 calls this year.

Fire Chief Terry Peters says they’ve responded to a wide variety of calls, from structure fires to motor vehicle accidents and rescue-related incidents.

Peters says he’s very proud of the department, and things can get busy around the holidays.

He notes there’s a bit more of an influx of people coming into town for the holidays, which can lead to an increase in medical calls they receive.

Peters says last year, the department responded to 992 calls.