A new update video has been released on the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project.

The more than $1-billion project is replacing the old generating station, which was built in 1947.

BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson says the project is on schedule and on budget.

Watson says most of the work on the project so far has been underground, doing excavation and pouring concrete for the caverns for the equipment.

Watson says 2017 will see the completion of the power tunnel and a focus on the building stage. He says the first units are set to be installed and tested in 2018.

Watson notes there’s been a lot of attention and interest in the project, with more than 1000 people attending the tour day last summer and more than 17,000 people visiting the interpretive centre this year.