Auxiliary fire fighters in Powell River have added some new credits to their resume. Department Chief Terry Peters says members recently completed training to receive their NFPA 1001 level accreditation.

Peters says it takes about 580 hours of training to receive the accreditation. Peters notes the department recently hosted their annual achievement night.

Peters says staff put in a lot of hard work to achieve new accreditation.

Peters notes they’re still looking for new members to join their ranks. You can contact the department for more details.