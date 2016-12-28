The Powell River Brain Injury Society is looking for volunteers. Spokesperson Debbie Dee says one of the best donations people can make is their time.

Dee says having people come in to volunteer and spend time with clients can make a big difference who have had a life-changing injury.

Dee says those interested in making financial donations can visit the society’s website to donate and also learn more about the programs and services available.

Dee notes they are also working on a project to bring seniors in to share their knowledge with clients.