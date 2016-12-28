2016 was a big year for the Tla’amin First Nation.

Hegus Clint Williams says the year has held a number of milestones for the community.

Williams says there are a lot of projects in the works for the coming year. He says one of the priorities for 2017 will be infrastructure projects.

Williams says there have been several highlights for the nation this past year, including the implementation of the final agreement.

He adds they are looking forward to working with partners, including the city of Powell River to help address some of those infrastructure needs.