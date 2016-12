It’s going to be a busy 2017 as political parties gear up for the provincial campaign this spring.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast NDP MLA Nic Simons is hoping to change roles from an opposition member to a government member. But, he says the first priority is holding the government to account during the February sitting of the legislature.

Looking back on 2016, Simons says some of the big items were the talks about a possible fixed link for the Sunshine Coast and the US election.