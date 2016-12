Police are urging everyone to have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve.

RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says most people have gotten the message loud and clear to arrange a safe ride home and not mix drinking with driving.

He says it’s also important to hold your friends accountable.

O’Brien says it’s a good idea to plan ahead if you are going out – think about who will be a designated driver and make sure you have money for a taxi.