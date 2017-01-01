Today, January 1st 2017, marks the implementation of the Great Bear Rainforest Act.

The legislation brings into full force the ecosystem-based management of the area.

Dallas Smith is the former head of the Nanwakolas Council and was heavily involved in the negotiations for the agreement. He says it’s incredible to see all the work come to fruition.

Smith says one of the most important accomplishments of the agreement was bringing together stakeholders who are usually on opposite sides.

The management agreement has received international attention, including being included in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Initiative earlier this year.