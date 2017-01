The Mayor of Powell River is looking forward to what this year has in store for the community.

Dave Formosa says things are busy at city hall, but it’s a good busy for both council and the community. Formosa says a lot of great things happened in the community last year and they’re excited to follow up on all those projects in 2017.

Formosa notes that they’ve had a lot of new faces come to the community in the last year and are looking to attract more.