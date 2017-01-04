The CEO of the Credit Counseling Society is offering up some advice on shedding your debt.

Scott Hanna says people usually don’t realize how much they’ve spent during the holidays until they get their bills in January.

He says it’s important to save and set some money aside, even if you’re trying to get rid of your holiday debt. He says it’s better to have savings on-hand to deal with unexpected expenses throughout the year rather than relying on credit again.

Hanna says if you want to get into a more stable financial situation, the key is to take a long-term approach.