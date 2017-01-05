Environment Canada is calling for more snow for the BC Coast.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan says the ridge of high pressure inland that has held off the clouds is starting to weaken and a pair of systems are moving in bringing in moisture.

Castellan says we’ll be hovering around the freezing mark so the precipitation will likely be a combination of rain and snow.

He notes drivers should use extra caution as the freeze/thaw will also lead to ice on the roads and some possible treacherous conditions in some areas.