It’s been a busy start to 2017 for Powell River Fire Crews.

Department Chief Terry Peters says crews responded to a high number of calls in the first week of 2017, including responding to 8 calls in one day. He says the calls have ranged from alarm activations, medical emergencies and gas leaks.

Peters notes its the nature of emergency services that they never know what kind of calls will come in and no two calls are the same.

Peters notes that the department responded to a record number of calls in 2016 and they may be on the way to another record year this year.