Powell River’s fire chief is urging residents to make sure emergency kits and emergency plans are up to date. The fire department has responded to a high volume of calls in just the first week of 2017.

Terry Peters says it’s important to make sure you’re prepared for both large and small events that may impact you and your access to your home.

Peters says the chaos that took place in Vancouver over the salt shortage shows what happens when people begin to get desperate and stressed, which is what it will be like if a disaster were to strike.