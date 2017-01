A boat owner is facing charges a vessel ran aground on the Lund Harbour boat ramp.

Constable Kerri Chard with the Powell River RCMP says the boat had hit a rock and was taking on water.

Chard says the boat owner was found to be in violation of a court order to not consume alcohol.

He will appear in court at a later date.

The three passengers, from the Campbell River and Cortes Island area, were taken to hospital to be checked over.