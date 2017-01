A Vancouver Island University student from Powell River is using her experience and education to help former youths-in-care.

21-year-old Ruby Barclay is a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care student in the Tuition Waiver Program. The program is aimed at helping students who grew up in care access post-secondary education.

Barclay says former youth-in-care can lack the same supports as other students.

She has created a practicum placement for herself that aims to help other Tuition Waiver Program students at VIU.

Nearly 70 Tuition Waiver students are currently attending VIU and through Barclay’s practicum she’s been touching base with many of them; hosting community gatherings and providing one-on-one support.