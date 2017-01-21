A political scientist says there are some similarities between the latest Conservative Leadership candidate and new US President Donald Trump.

Kevin O’Leary announced this week that he was throwing his hat in the ring to lead the federal conservative party.

VIU Professor Allan Warnke says there are differences in their policies, but there are also similarities, including their use of social media.

There are now more than a dozen candidates seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party. The vote is set to take place at the end of May.