Premier Christy Clark made a stop in Powell River on Tuesday for a meet and greet. She says it’s important she gets to hear directly from residents about their priorities.

Clark says one of the priorities for the government is increased support for rural communities so they can grow and thrive.

Chamber of Commerce President Jack Barr says it was great to be able to host the Premier for her visit.

However, the Premier’s visit wasn’t welcomed by everyone.

Cindy Pallen was one of the protesters outside the event. She says she came out to demonstrate her concern over potential oil spills on the BC Coast.

Pallen says they want the Premier to know that the recent issuing of the BC environmental assessment certificate for the Trans Mountain pipeline project is unacceptable.