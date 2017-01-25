BC’s Premier says the government is committed to helping figure out a solution for emergency shelter space in Powell River. An ad-hoc committee has been formed to address the lack of an emergency cold-weather shelter in Powell River.

Christy Clark made a stop in Powell River this week.

She says they recognize the importance of having an emergency shelter so people have somewhere to go when the weather gets bad.

Clark says the government will wait to see what is proposed by the community and then make sure BC Housing is working toward doing what it can.