Organizers are getting ready for the second annual Sunshine Coast Loppet & Snowshoe Challenge.

Natasha Gellatly says they’ve added a 4.5 km snowshoe race this year and people can also register for a variety of ski races ranging from a 100-metre dash to a 30 km race.

The event is set for next Saturday and Gellatly says they’re always looking for volunteers who want to help out at the races.