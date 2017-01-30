WildSafeBC has released its 2016 year-end report for the Sunshine Coast.

Report author Marina Stejepovic points out the Sunshine Coast had a spike in cougar-related reports and had its first confirmed reports of a grizzly bear.

She says one of ongoing challenges in the community is that people continue to feed the wildlife, thinking it’s helping the animals.

Looking ahead, Stejepovic says they would like to extend support to local governments if they’re wishing to influence some practices that could reduce wildlife and human conflicts.