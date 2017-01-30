Finance Minister Michael de Jong will be hosting a telephone town hall for residents in the Vancouver Island and Coastal regions tonight. He’s looking for input on the 2017 provincial budget.

de Jong will take questions from callers and ask a few poll questions.

De Jong says he’s also been fielding questions with regards to debt, skills training and the economy.

Residents with landlines, and those who have signed up online with their mobile phone numbers will receive a call just before 7:00 PM to join the one-hour conversation.

Those with mobile phones can register through the BC Budget conversation website.