The Powell River Fire Department is working to select is new auxiliary fire fighters.

The department held a recruiting drive last month and has been going through the process of selecting 12 to 15 new members.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says the interviews have now wrapped up and he and the chief are in the process of selecting the new recruits. He says Once the new recruits are selected, their names are sent to the Justice Institute, which provides the training packages for each new recruit.

Swanson says they have been impressed by the number of people interested in joining as auxiliaries.

He says they are hoping to begin training at the end of March.