A missing 20-year-old hiker has been found safe near Nanaimo. The hiker had spend two nights in the bush after becoming separated from the group he was with on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says the man was spotted by a helicopter in the nearby river waving for help. O’Brien says he was cold and hungry, but otherwise seemed okay, noting that he was found 2 and a half kilometres outside the search area.

There were a number of complicating factors in the search with the area being large with thick bush and plenty of creeks.