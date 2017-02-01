Weavers from across the region will showcase their work at an event in the Comox Valley.

The Back to the Fibre event takes place in March and will bring together a variety of indigenous weavers.

Organizer Lynda Drury says it will celebrate the rich history associated with a number of textiles and fibres from various cultures.

Drury says it’s a great opportunity for locals to share their work.

Back to the Fibre takes place March 11th and 12th at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay. Further details can be found through the event’s website at bit.ly/2jVSpRH.