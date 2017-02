Crews are working hard to make some runway improvements at the Powell River Airport.

Spokesperson Shawn Cator says crews are replacing 42 metres of pavement at the west end of the airport. He notes there will also be some electrical work done.

Cator says the construction work is expected to last through the next few weeks.

Cator notes that during construction, Pacific Coastal Airlines has scheduled additional flights for weekdays to compensate for the shorter runway.