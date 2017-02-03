BC Ferries is removing one of its vessels for repairs.
The Queen of Burnaby serving the Comox-Powell River route will go into dry dock on Wednesday, February 8th to repair a propeller hub.
Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the MV Island Sky will serve the route. She notes there won’t be any scheduling conflicts as a result of the repair work.
Marshall says the Bowen Queen will assume service on the Earls Cove-Saltery Bay route while the Island Sky is serving the Comox-Powell River run.
Marshall says the Queen of Burnaby should be back in service within a week.
An additional round-trip will also be added during the Family Day long weekend from Friday, February 10th through Monday, February 13th.
This will include a 1:50 PM sailing from Saltery Bay and a 2:50 PM sailing from Earls Cove.