It was a record breaking weekend when it came to snowfall in the region.

New snowfall records were set in Powell River, and on Vancouver Island in Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

Forecaster Armel Castellan with Environment Canada says it looks like we’re going to continue to see snow or flurries throughout the week.

Castellan notes that the forecast is calling for temperatures to warm up as we approach the Family Day long weekend, but that could change depending on how these next systems move in.