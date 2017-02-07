It’s been a busy couple of days for BC Hydro crews.

About 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend because of the snow storm. Spokesperson Ted Olynyk says it’s an important reminder to be prepared.

Olynyk says crews work as hard as they can to get outages back up as soon as possible, some more remote areas are harder to get to and may take longer for crews to arrive on scene.

Olynyk says if come across a downed power line, it’s important to always assume the wire is still live and stay 10 metres away.