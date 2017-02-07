A new Extreme Weather Protocol has been developed for Powell River, to provide emergency shelter space during severe weather.

The lack of emergency shelter space was identified as an urgent issue by the housing committee earlier this year and an ad hoc group was formed to try and come up with a solution.

City Councillor CaroleAnn Leishman says an EWP was developed and was implemented when the snow began to fly last week.

The emergency shelter space is available at the Salvation Army from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM.