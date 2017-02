BC Hydro is canceling its planned power outages for the rest of the week.

Spokesperson Karla Louwers says all outages planned through Friday are canceled. She says crews continue to do follow-up work from this past weekend’s storm and are looking towards oncoming weather.

Hydro continues to warn residents that if they spot a downed power line to always assume it’s live and stay 10 metres away.

Hydro says residents should always be prepared in case there is a major power outage.