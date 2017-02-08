It’s Burn Awareness Week, and the Powell River Fire Department is marking the occasion.

Department spokesperson Trish Greenwood says this is something done across the province. She says it’s an important week to educate the public on safety around burns.

She notes that statistics show that 70% of Canadian parents are unaware that scalds from hot drinks and hot tap water are the leading cause of burns among young children.

More details about Burn Awareness Week can be found through the BC Burn Fund website.