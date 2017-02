Another blast of winter is set to hit the coast Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Vancouver Island and the South Coast.

However, meteorologist Jennifer Hay says there is good some news on the horizon. She says conditions should clear by the weekend, with some warmer temperatures to come, bringing in rain in the process.

Residents are being asked to make sure catch basins are cleared of snow and ice to help the rains and melting snow drain away over the next few days.