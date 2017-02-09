Residents are being asked to help make sure the incoming water has somewhere to go.

Spokesperson Kyle Shaw says road crews across the region have been busy since before the snow began to fly late last week.

He says the expected warmer temperatures and rain will begin to rapidly melt the snow. Shaw says they are asking drivers for continued patience while crews are out dealing with the road conditions.

Shaw says one thing residents can do to help is make sure that catch basins are clear of snow and ice so the melting snow and rain has somewhere to go.

He says if you see localized flooding, call public works and let them know, so crews can respond to the area as soon as possible.