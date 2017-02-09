Local governments in the region will be considering whether to expand recreation services to a regional model. A report has been completed, which will be presented to the city, the regional district and Tla’amin First Nation next month.

City Councillor CaroleAnn Leishman says the goal is to see how the three governments can partner and work collaboratively when it comes to recreation services. Leishman says the rec complex serves the entire region and they are hoping to move to a regional approach.

The report will be discussed at the quarterly three communities meeting on March 1st.